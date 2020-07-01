Very clean 3 finished level TH w/walkout patio fenced yard. Large LV/DR combo for entertaining. Country kitchen has bumpout window for added table space. Lots of light! stainless steel appliances. hardwood through out 3 full bathrooms 1 half bath. No Section 8 please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3419 TUCKAHOE COURT have any available units?
3419 TUCKAHOE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 3419 TUCKAHOE COURT have?
Some of 3419 TUCKAHOE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 TUCKAHOE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3419 TUCKAHOE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.