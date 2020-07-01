3419 TUCKAHOE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Very clean 3 finished level TH w/walkout patio fenced yard. Large LV/DR combo for entertaining. Country kitchen has bumpout window for added table space. Lots of light! stainless steel appliances. hardwood through out 3 full bathrooms 1 half bath. No Section 8 please.