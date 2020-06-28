Spacious 3 level home including finished basement. Features new carpet on third level, new washer and dryer, and hardwood on main level. Close to 95, Quantico, and public transportation to DC. Owner is real estate agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3375 CROSSCUT LN have any available units?
3375 CROSSCUT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
Is 3375 CROSSCUT LN currently offering any rent specials?
3375 CROSSCUT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.