Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
3032 PONY RIDGE TURN
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3032 PONY RIDGE TURN
3032 Pony Ridge Turn
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3032 Pony Ridge Turn, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom single family home. Large 2 car garage. Close to shopping and commuter routes. Northern VA military installations. Quantico, Belvoir and Pentagon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN have any available units?
3032 PONY RIDGE TURN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cherry Hill, VA
.
What amenities does 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN have?
Some of 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN currently offering any rent specials?
3032 PONY RIDGE TURN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN pet-friendly?
No, 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill
.
Does 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN offer parking?
Yes, 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN offers parking.
Does 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN have a pool?
No, 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN does not have a pool.
Does 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN have accessible units?
No, 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN has units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 PONY RIDGE TURN does not have units with air conditioning.
