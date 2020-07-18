All apartments in Cherry Hill
3032 PONY RIDGE TURN
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

3032 PONY RIDGE TURN

3032 Pony Ridge Turn · No Longer Available
Location

3032 Pony Ridge Turn, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom single family home. Large 2 car garage. Close to shopping and commuter routes. Northern VA military installations. Quantico, Belvoir and Pentagon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

