All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE

2920 Chinkapin Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2920 Chinkapin Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For Sale or Rent. Showings available starting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have any available units?
2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
Is 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE offer parking?
No, 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Apartments with Pool
Cherry Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia