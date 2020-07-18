Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
2562 BASIN VIEW LANE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2562 BASIN VIEW LANE
2562 Basin View Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
2562 Basin View Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22191
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 level townhouse with a 2 car garage. With 3 bed and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. Lots of community amenities and great location. Property is tenet occupied. Subject to Escalation Clause.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE have any available units?
2562 BASIN VIEW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cherry Hill, VA
.
What amenities does 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE have?
Some of 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2562 BASIN VIEW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill
.
Does 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE offers parking.
Does 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE have a pool?
No, 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2562 BASIN VIEW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191
Similar Pages
Cherry Hill 1 Bedroom Apartments
Cherry Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cherry Hill Apartments with Balconies
Cherry Hill Apartments with Pools
Cherry Hill Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Hybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VA
Aquia Harbour, VA
Broadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MD
District Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MD
Woodburn, VA
Laurel Hill, VA
Dumfries, VA
Dulles Town Center, VA
Stafford Courthouse, VA
Falmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
National Harbor, MD
Sugarland Run, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia