2562 BASIN VIEW LANE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

2562 BASIN VIEW LANE

2562 Basin View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2562 Basin View Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Beautiful 3 level townhouse with a 2 car garage. With 3 bed and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. Lots of community amenities and great location. Property is tenet occupied. Subject to Escalation Clause.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

