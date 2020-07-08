All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:19 PM

2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD

2191 Hemlock Bay Rd · No Longer Available
Cherry Hill
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

2191 Hemlock Bay Rd, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Truly Amazing just a year old Semi Detached Gorgeous VILLA in Potomac Shores. Whatever makes your heart soar, you~ll find it at this new-home community, just 30 miles from DC along the Potomac River. A new elementary school, Sports fields, parks and trails. Rollicking Shores Club~an incredible 13,000-square-foot rec and social center and a future VRE train station. Fabulous wood floors through out the main level, Gourmet kitchen with Custom cabinets, Sparkling back splash, Double wall oven, Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance package. 2 level open foyer and additional family room on the upper level. Main level family room opens to a Huge deck over looking an amazing view. Finished basement with a full bath, bedroom and walk out level. 2 Car Garage, Recess lights, Walk in Closets, Vaulted ceilings, Master bed tray ceiling, Remodeled bathrooms and much more. VERIZON FIOS and Washer/Dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD have any available units?
2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD have?
Some of 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD offers parking.
Does 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD have a pool?
No, 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2191 HEMLOCK BAY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

