Cherry Hill, VA
17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:52 PM

17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE

17494 Spring Cress Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

17494 Spring Cress Dr, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
PRICE IMPROVED! 2018-Built POTOMAC SHORES - 3 LVL, 4BR, 3.5 BA Home!***Relax on your COVERED FRONT PORCH!*** TWO CAR GARAGE plus DRIVEWAY PARKING!***OPEN CONCEPT Floorplan***HARDWOOD FLOORS on Main Level***Stunning GOURMET KITCHEN w/ Granite & SS Appliances!***MASTER BEDROOM w/ HUGE Walk In Closet****** POTOMAC SHORES COMMUNITY AMENITIES include Pool* Fitness Center* Hiking Trail*Biking and walking trails*Nine sports fields and courts*** LOCATION! LOCATION! Reasonable Commute to QUANTICO & FT. BELVOIR!**Convenient to Interstate 95, VRE, Commuter Lots, Rte 1, Restaurants & Shopping!*** (So sorry, no pets.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE have any available units?
17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE have?
Some of 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

