***GORGEOUS - LOOKS BRAND NEW WITH NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HIGH END STEAM WASHER & DRYER MODELS, UPGRADED FIXTURES AND FANS THROUGHOUT***THE GARAGE IS DEEP AND WILL FIT 2 CARS***SHOWS LIKES A MODEL HOME**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17128 GIBSON MILL ROAD have any available units?
17128 GIBSON MILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 17128 GIBSON MILL ROAD have?
Some of 17128 GIBSON MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17128 GIBSON MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17128 GIBSON MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.