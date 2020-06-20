All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:29 PM

17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD

17003 Gibson Mill Road · (703) 824-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17003 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Beautiful like-new townhouse in a great commuter location! Home sits just off of Route 1, minutes to VRE and I-95. This home has three bedrooms, each with a private full bath! The main level features a spacious living room / dining room combo as well as the kitchen, offering upgraded cabinetry, a large pantry and a sun room / breakfast room bump-out! Sun room has sliding glass doors to a deck. The upper level features two bedrooms and the laundry for convenience. The master bedroom is bumped out and features a walk-in closet and master bath with double sinks, ceramic tile flooring and ceramic tile shower surround. The second bedroom also has an attached full bath with ceramic tile. The lower level has a walk-out to the back yard and patio area. There is also a third bedroom with a closet and full bath! Plenty of visitor parking on the street. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD have any available units?
17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD have?
Some of 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD does offer parking.
Does 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
