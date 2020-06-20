17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful like-new townhouse in a great commuter location! Home sits just off of Route 1, minutes to VRE and I-95. This home has three bedrooms, each with a private full bath! The main level features a spacious living room / dining room combo as well as the kitchen, offering upgraded cabinetry, a large pantry and a sun room / breakfast room bump-out! Sun room has sliding glass doors to a deck. The upper level features two bedrooms and the laundry for convenience. The master bedroom is bumped out and features a walk-in closet and master bath with double sinks, ceramic tile flooring and ceramic tile shower surround. The second bedroom also has an attached full bath with ceramic tile. The lower level has a walk-out to the back yard and patio area. There is also a third bedroom with a closet and full bath! Plenty of visitor parking on the street. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.