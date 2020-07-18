Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE
16900 Point Pleasant Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16900 Point Pleasant Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious End Unit Townhome. Nice deck. 3.5 Baths. Hardwood Floors. Bonus room in the basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE have any available units?
16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cherry Hill, VA
.
What amenities does 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE have?
Some of 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill
.
Does 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE offer parking?
No, 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE have a pool?
No, 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE have accessible units?
No, 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16900 POINT PLEASANT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
