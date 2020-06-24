All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20

16836 Nuttal Oak Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16836 Nuttal Oak Pl, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Rental In Woodbridge* Well Kept* This Property Is Also For Sale* TH* 2 Levels*2Master Bedrooms* 2 Master Bathrooms* Stainless Steel Appliances* Granite Kitchen Counters * 1 Car Garage* Hard wood Floors On Main Level* Close To Shops* Mall* Restaurant* Quantico Marine Base* Certified Funds Upon Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 have any available units?
16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 have?
Some of 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 currently offering any rent specials?
16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 pet-friendly?
No, 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 offer parking?
Yes, 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 offers parking.
Does 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 have a pool?
No, 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 does not have a pool.
Does 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 have accessible units?
No, 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Apartments with Pool
Cherry Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia