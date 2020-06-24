16836 NUTTAL OAK PL #20

Great Rental In Woodbridge* Well Kept* This Property Is Also For Sale* TH* 2 Levels*2Master Bedrooms* 2 Master Bathrooms* Stainless Steel Appliances* Granite Kitchen Counters * 1 Car Garage* Hard wood Floors On Main Level* Close To Shops* Mall* Restaurant* Quantico Marine Base* Certified Funds Upon Approval
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
