16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:13 PM

16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE

16762 Blackjack Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16762 Blackjack Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE have any available units?
16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
Is 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE offer parking?
No, 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16762 BLACKJACK OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
