16710 Periscope Pl
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM
16710 Periscope Pl
16710 Periscope Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
16710 Periscope Place, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family house 4 beds 3.5 baths 2 car garage - Property Id: 188282
Excellent location.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188282
Property Id 188282
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5390539)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16710 Periscope Pl have any available units?
16710 Periscope Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cherry Hill, VA
.
What amenities does 16710 Periscope Pl have?
Some of 16710 Periscope Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16710 Periscope Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16710 Periscope Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16710 Periscope Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16710 Periscope Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill
.
Does 16710 Periscope Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16710 Periscope Pl offers parking.
Does 16710 Periscope Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16710 Periscope Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16710 Periscope Pl have a pool?
No, 16710 Periscope Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16710 Periscope Pl have accessible units?
No, 16710 Periscope Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16710 Periscope Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16710 Periscope Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 16710 Periscope Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 16710 Periscope Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
