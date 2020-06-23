All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16451 KENNEWEG COURT

16451 Kenneweg Ct · No Longer Available
Location

16451 Kenneweg Ct, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4BR, 3.5 BA End Unit Townhouse with 2 Car Garage in River Oaks. Upper Level MBR with Soaking Tub, Sep. Shower &Walk-in Closet. Fresh Paint/Neutral Carpet. 4th BR Suite on Lower Level. Zoned HVAC. Gas Fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen with Adjacent Living Room. Spacious/Lots of Light. Vacant & Ready. Pets Case-By-Case. Non-Smoking Rental. Please use this online application: https://pearson.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=726e6506-ec9c-43b1-bbde-57a9e3df0369&source=Website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16451 KENNEWEG COURT have any available units?
16451 KENNEWEG COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 16451 KENNEWEG COURT have?
Some of 16451 KENNEWEG COURT's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16451 KENNEWEG COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16451 KENNEWEG COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16451 KENNEWEG COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 16451 KENNEWEG COURT is pet friendly.
Does 16451 KENNEWEG COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16451 KENNEWEG COURT offers parking.
Does 16451 KENNEWEG COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16451 KENNEWEG COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16451 KENNEWEG COURT have a pool?
No, 16451 KENNEWEG COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16451 KENNEWEG COURT have accessible units?
No, 16451 KENNEWEG COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16451 KENNEWEG COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 16451 KENNEWEG COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16451 KENNEWEG COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16451 KENNEWEG COURT has units with air conditioning.
