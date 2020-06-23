16451 KENNEWEG COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4BR, 3.5 BA End Unit Townhouse with 2 Car Garage in River Oaks. Upper Level MBR with Soaking Tub, Sep. Shower &Walk-in Closet. Fresh Paint/Neutral Carpet. 4th BR Suite on Lower Level. Zoned HVAC. Gas Fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen with Adjacent Living Room. Spacious/Lots of Light. Vacant & Ready. Pets Case-By-Case. Non-Smoking Rental. Please use this online application: https://pearson.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=726e6506-ec9c-43b1-bbde-57a9e3df0369&source=Website