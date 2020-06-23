16451 KENNEWEG COURT

Amenities
Spacious 4BR, 3.5 BA End Unit Townhouse with 2 Car Garage in River Oaks. Upper Level MBR with Soaking Tub, Sep. Shower &Walk-in Closet. Fresh Paint/Neutral Carpet. 4th BR Suite on Lower Level. Zoned HVAC. Gas Fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen with Adjacent Living Room. Spacious/Lots of Light. Vacant & Ready. Pets Case-By-Case. Non-Smoking Rental. Please use this online application: https://pearson.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=726e6506-ec9c-43b1-bbde-57a9e3df0369&source=Website