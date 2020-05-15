All apartments in Charlottesville
Find more places like Woodslodge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlottesville, VA
/
Woodslodge
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:12 AM

Woodslodge

Open Now until 5:30pm
128 Woodslodge Lane · (434) 277-4701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlottesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

128 Woodslodge Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22947

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodslodge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Enjoy PREMIUM renovations at Cottage J!  This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home is unique in that it offers designer kitchen upgrades such as full-sized stainless steel appliances, new light grey kitchen cabinets, and wood-grain kitchen countertops.  The bathroom was renovated with designer upgrades, as well, which include updated light fixtures, a new white bathroom vanity, and an updated shower with a designer faucet and showerhead.  This cottage also has a propane fireplace, which is perfect for the winter months!  The pinewood flooring was recently refinished throughout the home. Cottage J also has a rustic appeal with details that include gorgeous dark-stained wooden beams lining the vaulted ceiling space throughout the home.  Washer and dryer hookups are also provided for your convenience, while baseboard heat and window air conditioning units heat and cool the cottage. The expansive & spacious outdoor deck also allows for outdoor relaxation and plenty of room for entertaining. There is a lush, private driveway that leads to your home, and it is tucked away in a tranquil wooded setting, helping to eliminate any added noise from the roadway.

*A monthly $15 utility fee covers your cottage's monthly trash.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required; $15 utility fee covers the cottage's monthly trash.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $150 for 1, $200 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $20 for 1 pet per month, $30 for 2 pets per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Private driveway, shared driveway.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodslodge have any available units?
Woodslodge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlottesville, VA.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodslodge have?
Some of Woodslodge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodslodge currently offering any rent specials?
Woodslodge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodslodge pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodslodge is pet friendly.
Does Woodslodge offer parking?
Yes, Woodslodge offers parking.
Does Woodslodge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodslodge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodslodge have a pool?
No, Woodslodge does not have a pool.
Does Woodslodge have accessible units?
No, Woodslodge does not have accessible units.
Does Woodslodge have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodslodge does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodslodge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Linden Lane
2427 Peyton Drive
Charlottesville, VA 22901
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22903

Similar Pages

Charlottesville 1 BedroomsCharlottesville 2 Bedrooms
Charlottesville Apartments with ParkingCharlottesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlottesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisonburg, VAFarmville, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VAPantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North DowntownRidge St.
Johnson Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity