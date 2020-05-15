Woodslodge

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Enjoy PREMIUM renovations at Cottage J! This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home is unique in that it offers designer kitchen upgrades such as full-sized stainless steel appliances, new light grey kitchen cabinets, and wood-grain kitchen countertops. The bathroom was renovated with designer upgrades, as well, which include updated light fixtures, a new white bathroom vanity, and an updated shower with a designer faucet and showerhead. This cottage also has a propane fireplace, which is perfect for the winter months! The pinewood flooring was recently refinished throughout the home. Cottage J also has a rustic appeal with details that include gorgeous dark-stained wooden beams lining the vaulted ceiling space throughout the home. Washer and dryer hookups are also provided for your convenience, while baseboard heat and window air conditioning units heat and cool the cottage. The expansive & spacious outdoor deck also allows for outdoor relaxation and plenty of room for entertaining. There is a lush, private driveway that leads to your home, and it is tucked away in a tranquil wooded setting, helping to eliminate any added noise from the roadway.



*A monthly $15 utility fee covers your cottage's monthly trash.