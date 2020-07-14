All apartments in Charlottesville
Lochallen
Lochallen

963 Allendale Drive · (434) 325-5373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

963 Allendale Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lochallen.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 application fee per applicant 18 years of age or older
Deposit: $400 security deposit for 2 bedroom apartments; $300 security deposit for efficiency apartments
Move-in Fees: $250 restoration fee (one-time, non-refundable cleaning fee) for 2 bedroom apartments; $150 restoration fee for efficiency apartments
Additional: Monthly $11 per occupant tenant liability insurance fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $150 one-time pet fee for one pet; $200 one-time pet fee for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month pet rent for one pet; $30/month pet rent for two pets
restrictions: Dogs commonly known to have a vicious temperament or mixed breeds of such dogs are not permitted (specifically: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit bull/Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Presna Canarios, Cane Corsos, and Wolf Hybrids)
Parking Details: Each resident enjoys free off-street parking; guest parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lochallen have any available units?
Lochallen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlottesville, VA.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Lochallen have?
Some of Lochallen's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lochallen currently offering any rent specials?
Lochallen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lochallen pet-friendly?
Yes, Lochallen is pet friendly.
Does Lochallen offer parking?
Yes, Lochallen offers parking.
Does Lochallen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lochallen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lochallen have a pool?
No, Lochallen does not have a pool.
Does Lochallen have accessible units?
No, Lochallen does not have accessible units.
Does Lochallen have units with dishwashers?
No, Lochallen does not have units with dishwashers.

