Lochallen.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Move-in Fees: $250 restoration fee (one-time, non-refundable cleaning fee) for 2 bedroom apartments; $150 restoration fee for efficiency apartments

Deposit: $400 security deposit for 2 bedroom apartments; $300 security deposit for efficiency apartments

Application Fee: $45 application fee per applicant 18 years of age or older

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

fee: $150 one-time pet fee for one pet; $200 one-time pet fee for two pets

limit: 2

rent: $20/month pet rent for one pet; $30/month pet rent for two pets