Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments golf room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal playground smoke-free community

Arden Place is a luxury Charlottesville apartments community offering unparalleled levels of quality and service. Arden Place offers one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. But it doesn't stop there. You have choices. To complement your well-appointed apartment, you can choose from a variety of options that best suit your needs and lifestyle. Located off Route 29N in the center of the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment, you'll find you have more time to spend on what is important to you. With a city enjoying the reputation as one of the most livable in the country, you'll soon discover a friendly community that sets its sights even higher. Surrounded by the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Arden Place is in the most ideal location. It's where you work and play.