Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

210 Raymond Avenue Unit B Available 07/04/20 *Available July 4, 2020* 2 bed/1 bath/1 office Fry's Spring Terrace Level Duplex - Quiet neighborhood - 2 bedroom, 1 office, 1 bathroom, 1 large laundry area and storage room in terrace level unit in the Fry's Spring neighborhood with private off street parking. Close to bus lines, short walk to free trolley downtown, free University Transit Service, or walk or bike to UVA Medical Complex, the Corner, UVA Campus and Fontaine Research Park. Sorry **NO Pets**



2 Roommates ONLY - Grad students or working professionals



**Click main photo to toggle through all the pictures.



Features:

Newer appliances and finishes

Forced air heating and air conditioning

Covered veranda to relax and enjoy the outdoors

Private off street parking



One level living:

Living room

Kitchen

Bedroom1

Bedroom 2

Full bath + storage

Offiice

Large laundry/storage room with full size washer & dryer

Lease INCLUDES: water, sewer, refuse collection and exterior maintenance



** Tenant responsible for: electric/cable/internet/telephone**

** NO smoking**

** NO Pets**



APPLICATION QUALIFYING CRITERIA:

Sorry NO Undergraduate Students

Sorry NO housing vouchers

Credit score of 680 or greater (NO accounts in collections)

Good employment and previous landlord verification required

Gross monthly income should be 3x's the monthly lease rent amount

Application Fee $35

Each resident over 18 years old must complete an application

Renters Insurance is required for the entire lease term and lease renewals



Pictures in advertisements may be from a prior year.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4218852)