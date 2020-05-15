All apartments in Charlottesville
210 Raymond Avenue Unit B

210 Raymond Ave · (804) 229-0906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Raymond Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Fry's Spring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 Raymond Avenue Unit B · Avail. Jul 4

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
210 Raymond Avenue Unit B Available 07/04/20 *Available July 4, 2020* 2 bed/1 bath/1 office Fry's Spring Terrace Level Duplex - Quiet neighborhood - 2 bedroom, 1 office, 1 bathroom, 1 large laundry area and storage room in terrace level unit in the Fry's Spring neighborhood with private off street parking. Close to bus lines, short walk to free trolley downtown, free University Transit Service, or walk or bike to UVA Medical Complex, the Corner, UVA Campus and Fontaine Research Park. Sorry **NO Pets**

2 Roommates ONLY - Grad students or working professionals

**Click main photo to toggle through all the pictures.

Features:
Newer appliances and finishes
Forced air heating and air conditioning
Covered veranda to relax and enjoy the outdoors
Private off street parking

One level living:
Living room
Kitchen
Bedroom1
Bedroom 2
Full bath + storage
Offiice
Large laundry/storage room with full size washer & dryer
Lease INCLUDES: water, sewer, refuse collection and exterior maintenance

** Tenant responsible for: electric/cable/internet/telephone**
** NO smoking**
** NO Pets**

APPLICATION QUALIFYING CRITERIA:
Sorry NO Undergraduate Students
Sorry NO housing vouchers
Credit score of 680 or greater (NO accounts in collections)
Good employment and previous landlord verification required
Gross monthly income should be 3x's the monthly lease rent amount
Application Fee $35
Each resident over 18 years old must complete an application
Renters Insurance is required for the entire lease term and lease renewals

Pictures in advertisements may be from a prior year.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4218852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

