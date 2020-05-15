Amenities
210 Raymond Avenue Unit B Available 07/04/20 *Available July 4, 2020* 2 bed/1 bath/1 office Fry's Spring Terrace Level Duplex - Quiet neighborhood - 2 bedroom, 1 office, 1 bathroom, 1 large laundry area and storage room in terrace level unit in the Fry's Spring neighborhood with private off street parking. Close to bus lines, short walk to free trolley downtown, free University Transit Service, or walk or bike to UVA Medical Complex, the Corner, UVA Campus and Fontaine Research Park. Sorry **NO Pets**
2 Roommates ONLY - Grad students or working professionals
**Click main photo to toggle through all the pictures.
Features:
Newer appliances and finishes
Forced air heating and air conditioning
Covered veranda to relax and enjoy the outdoors
Private off street parking
One level living:
Living room
Kitchen
Bedroom1
Bedroom 2
Full bath + storage
Offiice
Large laundry/storage room with full size washer & dryer
Lease INCLUDES: water, sewer, refuse collection and exterior maintenance
** Tenant responsible for: electric/cable/internet/telephone**
** NO smoking**
** NO Pets**
APPLICATION QUALIFYING CRITERIA:
Sorry NO Undergraduate Students
Sorry NO housing vouchers
Credit score of 680 or greater (NO accounts in collections)
Good employment and previous landlord verification required
Gross monthly income should be 3x's the monthly lease rent amount
Application Fee $35
Each resident over 18 years old must complete an application
Renters Insurance is required for the entire lease term and lease renewals
Pictures in advertisements may be from a prior year.
(RLNE4218852)