207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the Frys Spring area. Refrigerator, Stove and community washer/dryer included. Nice backyard with large back deck for sitting area.Walking/biking distance to downtown, UVa, 64. Off street parking (1 spot).$40 utility fee with everything included except electric and trash.Only ONE small pet considered with a $400 refundable pet deposit and 35$ monthly pet rent. Note: only 2 people MAX tenants allowed in unit. Application fees are 45$ Per adult over 18. Applications can be found at: https://1stdominionpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

condo