Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:10 AM

207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5

207 Monte Vista Avenue · (434) 602-8561
Location

207 Monte Vista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Fry's Spring

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the Frys Spring area. Refrigerator, Stove and community washer/dryer included. Nice backyard with large back deck for sitting area.Walking/biking distance to downtown, UVa, 64. Off street parking (1 spot).$40 utility fee with everything included except electric and trash.Only ONE small pet considered with a $400 refundable pet deposit and 35$ monthly pet rent. Note: only 2 people MAX tenants allowed in unit. Application fees are 45$ Per adult over 18. Applications can be found at: https://1stdominionpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
condo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 have any available units?
207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 have?
Some of 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 does offer parking.
Does 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Monte Vista Ave - Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

