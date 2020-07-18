1517 AMHERST ST

Amenities

Open House on Saturday, July 18th, from 11-2 PM. Please schedule appointments in advance in order to respect social distance regulations. The kitchen is completely updated with newly installed dishwasher, microwave, countertops and sink in the kitchen. Excellent access to UVA and downtown; UVA and city buses. Working fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, large L shaped living/dining room, front porch, side deck, large front and back yard, full basement with washer & dryer. Venable School District. No section 8,no dogs or cats. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and all utilities.