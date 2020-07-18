All apartments in Charlottesville
Find more places like 1517 AMHERST ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlottesville, VA
/
1517 AMHERST ST
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:25 PM

1517 AMHERST ST

1517 Amherst Street · (434) 531-7864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlottesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1517 Amherst Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Barracks Rugby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Open House on Saturday, July 18th, from 11-2 PM. Please schedule appointments in advance in order to respect social distance regulations. The kitchen is completely updated with newly installed dishwasher, microwave, countertops and sink in the kitchen. Excellent access to UVA and downtown; UVA and city buses. Working fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, large L shaped living/dining room, front porch, side deck, large front and back yard, full basement with washer & dryer. Venable School District. No section 8,no dogs or cats. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 AMHERST ST have any available units?
1517 AMHERST ST has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 AMHERST ST have?
Some of 1517 AMHERST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 AMHERST ST currently offering any rent specials?
1517 AMHERST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 AMHERST ST pet-friendly?
No, 1517 AMHERST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 1517 AMHERST ST offer parking?
No, 1517 AMHERST ST does not offer parking.
Does 1517 AMHERST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 AMHERST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 AMHERST ST have a pool?
No, 1517 AMHERST ST does not have a pool.
Does 1517 AMHERST ST have accessible units?
No, 1517 AMHERST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 AMHERST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 AMHERST ST has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1517 AMHERST ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22902
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911

Similar Pages

Charlottesville 1 BedroomsCharlottesville Apartments with Balconies
Charlottesville Apartments with ParkingCharlottesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlottesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisonburg, VAFarmville, VAPantops, VA
Culpeper, VAHollymead, VALake Monticello, VA
University of Virginia, VALake of the Woods, VACrozet, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridge St.

Apartments Near Colleges

Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
James Madison University
University of Virginia-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity