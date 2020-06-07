All apartments in Charlottesville
1503 Green St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1503 Green St

1503 Green Street · (540) 327-5520
Location

1503 Green Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Newly Renovated Belmont Cottage - Property Id: 283931

Newly renovated Belmont cottage, open floor plan, hardwood floors, central heat/air, new stainless appliances/quartz countertops, full washer dryer. Large front porch, large back deck and screened in porch. Huge fenced/private back yard with a direct mountiain views. Off street parking for 2 + cars. Garden/storage shed for tanants use, raised garden beds ready for use. Basic Ting internet included. Seasonal lawn service included. 3 blocks to Belmont Park, 1 mile walk to Downtown Mall. Dogs allowed on case-by-case basis. No cats. Available June 15.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283931
Property Id 283931

(RLNE5826780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Green St have any available units?
1503 Green St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Green St have?
Some of 1503 Green St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Green St currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Green St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Green St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Green St is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Green St offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Green St does offer parking.
Does 1503 Green St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 Green St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Green St have a pool?
No, 1503 Green St does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Green St have accessible units?
No, 1503 Green St does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Green St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 Green St has units with dishwashers.
