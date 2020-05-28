All apartments in Charlottesville
143 BIRDWOOD CT
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:02 PM

143 BIRDWOOD CT

143 Birdwood Court · (434) 220-5656
Location

143 Birdwood Court, Charlottesville, VA 22903
North Downtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Townhouse in a small, secluded townhome development close to Downtown and minutes from the University, Pantops, Rt. 29 and I-64. End Unit with spacious screened porch and large storage shed. Hardwood Floors on the first floor, walk-in closets in the Bedrooms. Off street parking. Nicely landscaped Common Area. Available February 1, 2018. No dogs please, well behaved cat with responsible owner will be considered on a case by case basis. No smokers One year lease, one month security deposit ($1,350). Rental Application, Good credit and references required. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 BIRDWOOD CT have any available units?
143 BIRDWOOD CT has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 BIRDWOOD CT have?
Some of 143 BIRDWOOD CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 BIRDWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
143 BIRDWOOD CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 BIRDWOOD CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 BIRDWOOD CT is pet friendly.
Does 143 BIRDWOOD CT offer parking?
Yes, 143 BIRDWOOD CT does offer parking.
Does 143 BIRDWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 BIRDWOOD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 BIRDWOOD CT have a pool?
No, 143 BIRDWOOD CT does not have a pool.
Does 143 BIRDWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 143 BIRDWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 143 BIRDWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 BIRDWOOD CT has units with dishwashers.
