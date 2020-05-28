143 BIRDWOOD CT

Amenities

Townhouse in a small, secluded townhome development close to Downtown and minutes from the University, Pantops, Rt. 29 and I-64. End Unit with spacious screened porch and large storage shed. Hardwood Floors on the first floor, walk-in closets in the Bedrooms. Off street parking. Nicely landscaped Common Area. Available February 1, 2018. No dogs please, well behaved cat with responsible owner will be considered on a case by case basis. No smokers One year lease, one month security deposit ($1,350). Rental Application, Good credit and references required. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the Commonwealth of Virginia