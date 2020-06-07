All apartments in Charlottesville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

1000-A Altavista

1000 Altavista Ave · (434) 974-5680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Altavista Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown
3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping. Apartment has a washer and dryer in the butlers pantry with a brand new wine cooler included,new outdoor light fixtures and front door. Stainless steel appliances and BEAUTIFUL 100 year old wood floors that have just been completely redone. Large back yard and storage area under porch. Sorry, no pets,Must have a 620 credit score and above or no(or little)credit with a co-signer and 2-3 times the monthly rent in income.

List of NEW renovations:
stove/stove hood
cabinets
microwave
dishwasher
vanity
tub
toilet
medicine cabinet
light fixtures
countertops
sinks
paint
butlers pantry
WINE COOLER
stacked washer,dryer
front door
raised ceilings
large closets and lots of storage space
BEST of ALL--NEW FLOORS throughout!
2 unit duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000-A Altavista have any available units?
1000-A Altavista has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000-A Altavista have?
Some of 1000-A Altavista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000-A Altavista currently offering any rent specials?
1000-A Altavista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000-A Altavista pet-friendly?
No, 1000-A Altavista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 1000-A Altavista offer parking?
Yes, 1000-A Altavista does offer parking.
Does 1000-A Altavista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000-A Altavista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000-A Altavista have a pool?
No, 1000-A Altavista does not have a pool.
Does 1000-A Altavista have accessible units?
No, 1000-A Altavista does not have accessible units.
Does 1000-A Altavista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000-A Altavista has units with dishwashers.
