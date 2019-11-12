Three bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome centrally located in Chantilly. Kitchen and basement bath recently renovated. Den and rec room in basement. Conveniently located near Rt. 50, 66, Fairfax County Parkway, and 28.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4031 KIMBERLEY GLEN COURT have any available units?
4031 KIMBERLEY GLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 4031 KIMBERLEY GLEN COURT have?
Some of 4031 KIMBERLEY GLEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 KIMBERLEY GLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4031 KIMBERLEY GLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.