4005 SUMMER HOLLOW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Priced to move!! Three bedrooms, 2 full and a half bath, Large eat in kitchen and separate living and dining room, deck and fenced backyard! Fantastic location. Close to 50, 66, 28 and tons of restaurants and shopping.