Last updated July 23 2019 at 5:05 PM

3729 Keefer Court

3729 Keefer Court · No Longer Available
Location

3729 Keefer Court, Chantilly, VA 22033

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
3729 Keefer Court Fairfax VA 22033

AGENTS WELCOME! Available is this awesome renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath, & 2 Half Bath Fairfax townhouse.
.
Features include beautiful renovated kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, nice floors, and neutral paint entire house. Wood floors, walkin closets, fenced backyard, separate dining room, spacious living room with builtin bookcases, great master suite, family room with wood burning fireplace, and finished walk out basement.
.
Community features include walking distance to tot lot, swimming pool and walking trails. For the Golf enthusiast, International Country Club is a 9 iron away. Close to shopping, public transportation, and restaurants.
.
Close to I-66 and Route 50 make it an easy commute to Fairfax City, Washington DC, Tysons Corner, and to the Vienna and Falls Church Metros.
.
No Pets Please
.
Online Application & Rent Payments with TMKenny Property Services. Compare our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Keefer Court have any available units?
3729 Keefer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 3729 Keefer Court have?
Some of 3729 Keefer Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Keefer Court currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Keefer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Keefer Court pet-friendly?
No, 3729 Keefer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 3729 Keefer Court offer parking?
No, 3729 Keefer Court does not offer parking.
Does 3729 Keefer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 Keefer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Keefer Court have a pool?
Yes, 3729 Keefer Court has a pool.
Does 3729 Keefer Court have accessible units?
No, 3729 Keefer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Keefer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 Keefer Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3729 Keefer Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3729 Keefer Court has units with air conditioning.
