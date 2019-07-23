Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool internet access

3729 Keefer Court Fairfax VA 22033



AGENTS WELCOME! Available is this awesome renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath, & 2 Half Bath Fairfax townhouse.

Features include beautiful renovated kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, nice floors, and neutral paint entire house. Wood floors, walkin closets, fenced backyard, separate dining room, spacious living room with builtin bookcases, great master suite, family room with wood burning fireplace, and finished walk out basement.

Community features include walking distance to tot lot, swimming pool and walking trails. For the Golf enthusiast, International Country Club is a 9 iron away. Close to shopping, public transportation, and restaurants.

Close to I-66 and Route 50 make it an easy commute to Fairfax City, Washington DC, Tysons Corner, and to the Vienna and Falls Church Metros.

No Pets Please

Online Application & Rent Payments with TMKenny Property Services. Compare our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH