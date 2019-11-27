End unit Ryan built "Fairfield" model NOW READY & AVAILABLE for immediate occupancy * * Ceramic tile * * Hardwoods * Full size washer & dryer * Blinds thru out * * Enclosed rear yard * * Country kitchen offering table space * Separate dining area * * Three bedrooms * * Two full & two half baths * * Lower level walk out recreation room * A true value!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3712 KEEFER CT have any available units?
3712 KEEFER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 3712 KEEFER CT have?
Some of 3712 KEEFER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 KEEFER CT currently offering any rent specials?
3712 KEEFER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.