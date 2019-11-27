3712 KEEFER CT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking clubhouse range oven

End unit Ryan built "Fairfield" model NOW READY & AVAILABLE for immediate occupancy * * Ceramic tile * * Hardwoods * Full size washer & dryer * Blinds thru out * * Enclosed rear yard * * Country kitchen offering table space * Separate dining area * * Three bedrooms * * Two full & two half baths * * Lower level walk out recreation room * A true value!