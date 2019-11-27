All apartments in Chantilly
3712 KEEFER CT
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:59 PM

3712 KEEFER CT

3712 Keefer Court · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Keefer Court, Chantilly, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
End unit Ryan built "Fairfield" model NOW READY & AVAILABLE for immediate occupancy * * Ceramic tile * * Hardwoods * Full size washer & dryer * Blinds thru out * * Enclosed rear yard * * Country kitchen offering table space * Separate dining area * * Three bedrooms * * Two full & two half baths * * Lower level walk out recreation room * A true value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 KEEFER CT have any available units?
3712 KEEFER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 3712 KEEFER CT have?
Some of 3712 KEEFER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 KEEFER CT currently offering any rent specials?
3712 KEEFER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 KEEFER CT pet-friendly?
No, 3712 KEEFER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 3712 KEEFER CT offer parking?
Yes, 3712 KEEFER CT offers parking.
Does 3712 KEEFER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 KEEFER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 KEEFER CT have a pool?
No, 3712 KEEFER CT does not have a pool.
Does 3712 KEEFER CT have accessible units?
No, 3712 KEEFER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 KEEFER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 KEEFER CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 KEEFER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 KEEFER CT does not have units with air conditioning.
