15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Light and bright 3 bedroom 2.5 colonial with charming front porch on almost 1/2 acre park like fenced yard backing to trees and golf course. Updated bathrooms. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances. New carpet! Finished basement. Deck. Storage shed. New HVAC 2018, New roof, front door and siding 2010. No HOA but pool memberships available to neighborhood pool. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and commuter routes. NEAR NRO. Westfield HS pyramid. County park walking trail only 2 blocks away. Can walk to Cub Run Rec Center. Pets case by case. No cats.