All apartments in Chantilly
Find more places like 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chantilly, VA
/
15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE

15211 Sovereign Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chantilly
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15211 Sovereign Place, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Light and bright 3 bedroom 2.5 colonial with charming front porch on almost 1/2 acre park like fenced yard backing to trees and golf course. Updated bathrooms. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances. New carpet! Finished basement. Deck. Storage shed. New HVAC 2018, New roof, front door and siding 2010. No HOA but pool memberships available to neighborhood pool. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and commuter routes. NEAR NRO. Westfield HS pyramid. County park walking trail only 2 blocks away. Can walk to Cub Run Rec Center. Pets case by case. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE have any available units?
15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE have?
Some of 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE offer parking?
No, 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE has a pool.
Does 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15211 SOVEREIGN PLACE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chantilly 1 BedroomsChantilly Apartments with Garage
Chantilly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChantilly Apartments with Pool
Chantilly Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MD
Accokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University