Home
/
Chantilly, VA
/
13885 OYSTER POINT COURT
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM
13885 OYSTER POINT COURT
13885 Oyster Point Court
Location
13885 Oyster Point Court, Chantilly, VA 20151
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with a fenced backyard.Easy access to major routes. No smokers or pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT have any available units?
13885 OYSTER POINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chantilly, VA
.
What amenities does 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT have?
Some of 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13885 OYSTER POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT offer parking?
No, 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT have a pool?
No, 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13885 OYSTER POINT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
