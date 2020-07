13771 LOWE STREET.

Amenities

IMMACULATE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN EXCELLENT CHANTILLY COMMUNITY* 4 BEDROOM & 3 ~ BATH ROOM *TWO STORY FOYERS* THROUGHOUT 9FT CEILINGS* HARDWOOD FLOOR IN MAIN LEVEL* UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP* KITCHENISLAND, SOLID RED MAPLE WOOD CABINETS *PANTRY WITH AMPLE STORAGE SPACE* STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* GAS STOVE* SPACIOUS FORMAL LIVING AND DINING AREA * GAS-LIT FIREPLACE, LIVING AREA OPENS UP TO A SPACIOUS DECK OUT BACK* SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SWEET OWENER~S BATH,* 3 OTHER BEDROOMS IN UPPER LEVE* FULLY FINISHED WALK-UP BASEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE SPACE AND A FULL BATH*CONVENIENT LOCATION* EASY ACCESS TO RT. 50, RT. 28 & RT. 66, TOLL ROAD, DULLES AIRPORT * CLOSE TO MAIN SHOPPING CENTERS & RESTAURANTS.TOP RATED SCHOOLS: CHANTILLY HIGH SCHOOL, FRANKLIN MIDDLE SCHOOL & LEES CORNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.