Centreville, VA
The Elms at Centreville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

The Elms at Centreville

13840 Braddock Springs Rd · (703) 935-5746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13840 Braddock Springs Rd, Centreville, VA 20121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 841D · Avail. Aug 9

$1,528

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 817F · Avail. Jul 23

$1,528

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 839D · Avail. now

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 821I · Avail. Sep 4

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 845I · Avail. Sep 16

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 838G · Avail. Sep 12

$1,657

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elms at Centreville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
car wash area
lobby
package receiving
When you want to enjoy the best apartment living and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood, there's no better place than The Elms' apartments in Centreville VA. Here, you'll find all the comforts of home in a peaceful setting, where an atmosphere of serenity is balanced by the excitement of nearby shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities. Dulles Airport and Loudoun County's high-tech corridor are also convenient to The Elms. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500 refundable; $87.50 non-refundable surety bond
Move-in Fees: $500 Amenity Fee
Additional: Trash fee: $35
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply and pets are subject to the approval of management.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Reserved parking is available for $25/month. Commercial vehicles permitted to be parked on the property for $25/month. Towing enforced.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Elms at Centreville have any available units?
The Elms at Centreville has 19 units available starting at $1,528 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Elms at Centreville have?
Some of The Elms at Centreville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elms at Centreville currently offering any rent specials?
The Elms at Centreville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Elms at Centreville pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elms at Centreville is pet friendly.
Does The Elms at Centreville offer parking?
Yes, The Elms at Centreville offers parking.
Does The Elms at Centreville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Elms at Centreville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elms at Centreville have a pool?
Yes, The Elms at Centreville has a pool.
Does The Elms at Centreville have accessible units?
No, The Elms at Centreville does not have accessible units.
Does The Elms at Centreville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elms at Centreville has units with dishwashers.
Does The Elms at Centreville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Elms at Centreville has units with air conditioning.
