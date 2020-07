Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court community garden conference room hot tub key fob access online portal

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Experience our luxury way of living at Post Corners apartment homes in Central Virginia near the District of Columbia. This community offers easy access to shopping, dining and cultural events. Explore our one, two and three bedroom apartments with lofty ceilings, washers and dryers and walk in closets. Residents also enjoy convenient parking in detached garages with remote control access. Stay in shape at our 24-Hour cardio and strength training center, then relax in our resort-style pools. We're pet friendly, so bring along your four- legged friends and enjoy the dog park. Additional amenities include a picnic area with gas grills, meeting room, car care center and urban vegetable garden.