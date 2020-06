Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Move in Ready~Beautiful 3 level Townhouse with large deck and fenced yard~Back to trees~new remodeled kitchen with white/gray granite countertop~SS appliances and much more!~ Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor~Walkout basement with recreation room and cozy fireplace~ Plenty of visitors' parking lots right in front of the house~Close to 66, route 29~Don't miss the opportunity to rent this lovely and cute townhouse!!! [Good credit and income required.]