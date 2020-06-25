Rent Calculator
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT
6747 Jenny Leigh Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6747 Jenny Leigh Court, Centreville, VA 20121
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwoods floors, ceramic tiles in the basement, double deck, fenced backyard. Application fee $55 per applicant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT have any available units?
6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Centreville Rent Report
.
Is 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT offer parking?
No, 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT have a pool?
No, 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT have accessible units?
No, 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6747 JENNY LEIGH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
