Centreville, VA
6286 CLAY PIPE COURT
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM
6286 CLAY PIPE COURT
6286 Clay Pipe Court
No Longer Available
6286 Clay Pipe Court, Centreville, VA 20121
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
LOCATION !!!! CLOSE TO I-66, SCHOOLS, SHOPS , DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARD WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Does 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT have any available units?
6286 CLAY PIPE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
Is 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6286 CLAY PIPE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT offer parking?
No, 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT have a pool?
No, 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6286 CLAY PIPE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
