Centreville, VA
6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE

6100 Hoskins Hollow Circle · No Longer Available
Centreville
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6100 Hoskins Hollow Circle, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Updated 3 BDR/2.5 Bath Townhome in Singletons Grove Subdivision. New Flooring/Carpet and Paint. Large Master BDR w/Full Bath. Large Kitchen w/Access to Yard. Open Floor Plan. 2 Assigned Parking Spots. Convenient to Commuter Routes and Shopping. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have any available units?
6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have?
Some of 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
