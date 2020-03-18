6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Updated 3 BDR/2.5 Bath Townhome in Singletons Grove Subdivision. New Flooring/Carpet and Paint. Large Master BDR w/Full Bath. Large Kitchen w/Access to Yard. Open Floor Plan. 2 Assigned Parking Spots. Convenient to Commuter Routes and Shopping. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.