Lovely Updated 3 BDR/2.5 Bath Townhome in Singletons Grove Subdivision. New Flooring/Carpet and Paint. Large Master BDR w/Full Bath. Large Kitchen w/Access to Yard. Open Floor Plan. 2 Assigned Parking Spots. Convenient to Commuter Routes and Shopping. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE have any available units?
6100 HOSKINS HOLLOW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.