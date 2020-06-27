Gorgeous End Unit 2 Car Garage TH in Centre Village with almost 2,000 sq. feet of living space plus a large deck. Cute & updated in a great location. This townhouse will not last long. Available mid July-ish. Less
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6088 SARA MARIE TERRACE have any available units?
6088 SARA MARIE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 6088 SARA MARIE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6088 SARA MARIE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.