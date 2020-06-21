All apartments in Centreville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:17 PM

6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE

6031 Anne Marie Terrace · (703) 786-5776
Location

6031 Anne Marie Terrace, Centreville, VA 20121

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Don't miss this beautiful, updated 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 Level Wyngate model with garage and balcony! Open and bright floor plan with abundant windows. Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, center island, recessed lights & access to balcony. Inviting family room w/gas fireplace & ceiling fan. Master suite w/2 walk-in closets & luxurious bath. 2 car garage. Fantastic location near shopping, dining, movie theater, I-66, Rt. 28 and 29, Dulles Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE have any available units?
6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE have?
Some of 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
