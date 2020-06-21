6031 ANNE MARIE TERRACE

Amenities
Don't miss this beautiful, updated 4 BR, 3.5 BA, 3 Level Wyngate model with garage and balcony! Open and bright floor plan with abundant windows. Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, center island, recessed lights & access to balcony. Inviting family room w/gas fireplace & ceiling fan. Master suite w/2 walk-in closets & luxurious bath. 2 car garage. Fantastic location near shopping, dining, movie theater, I-66, Rt. 28 and 29, Dulles Airport.