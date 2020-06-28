Beautiful brick town house with 3 levels, future 1 car garage, Large common area with swimming pool, recreation room can be converted to a 4th bedroom, if you need more space. easy access from routes 66, 29, 28.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6021 CALLAWAY COURT have any available units?
6021 CALLAWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6021 CALLAWAY COURT have?
Some of 6021 CALLAWAY COURT's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 CALLAWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6021 CALLAWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.