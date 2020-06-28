All apartments in Centreville
6021 CALLAWAY COURT
6021 CALLAWAY COURT

Location

6021 Callaway Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brick town house with 3 levels, future 1 car garage, Large common area with swimming pool, recreation room can be converted to a 4th bedroom, if you need more space. easy access from routes 66, 29, 28.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 CALLAWAY COURT have any available units?
6021 CALLAWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6021 CALLAWAY COURT have?
Some of 6021 CALLAWAY COURT's amenities include garage, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 CALLAWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6021 CALLAWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 CALLAWAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6021 CALLAWAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6021 CALLAWAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6021 CALLAWAY COURT offers parking.
Does 6021 CALLAWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 CALLAWAY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 CALLAWAY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6021 CALLAWAY COURT has a pool.
Does 6021 CALLAWAY COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 6021 CALLAWAY COURT has accessible units.
Does 6021 CALLAWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6021 CALLAWAY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6021 CALLAWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6021 CALLAWAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
