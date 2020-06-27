Garden level 1 bedroom condominium in a beautiful community close to shopping center. Open kitchen with kitchen island, hardwood floors and private laundry inside unit. Terrace/balcony surrounded by green landscaping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6011 ROSEBUD LANE have any available units?
6011 ROSEBUD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 6011 ROSEBUD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6011 ROSEBUD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.