All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 6011 ROSEBUD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
6011 ROSEBUD LANE
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:34 PM

6011 ROSEBUD LANE

6011 Rosebud Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6011 Rosebud Lane, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Garden level 1 bedroom condominium in a beautiful community close to shopping center. Open kitchen with kitchen island, hardwood floors and private laundry inside unit. Terrace/balcony surrounded by green landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 ROSEBUD LANE have any available units?
6011 ROSEBUD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 6011 ROSEBUD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6011 ROSEBUD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 ROSEBUD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6011 ROSEBUD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6011 ROSEBUD LANE offer parking?
No, 6011 ROSEBUD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6011 ROSEBUD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 ROSEBUD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 ROSEBUD LANE have a pool?
No, 6011 ROSEBUD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6011 ROSEBUD LANE have accessible units?
No, 6011 ROSEBUD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 ROSEBUD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 ROSEBUD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 ROSEBUD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 ROSEBUD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia