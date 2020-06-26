All apartments in Centreville
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

6004 Honnicut Dr

6004 Honnicut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Honnicut Drive, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
media room
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Basement For Rent - Property Id: 127198

Single family walkout basement for rent in the heart of Centreville. Bus stops, restaurants, stores, movie theater. Intercepting Route 66, 29 & 28. Fenced in, Private entrance, bathroom and bedroom, living room, dining. Shared laundry room. Utilities included (water, sewer, gas & electric) $125 for additional person to cover utilities.
2 Maximum Capacity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127198
Property Id 127198

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

