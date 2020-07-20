All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY

5949 Havener House Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5949 Havener House Way, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse just minutes from Rt. 28 & 66. Surrounded by shopping and restaurants! 3rd bedroom is entire 3rd level w/ full bath. No pets, No smoking. $40 app fee per adult. **Vacant- GO SHOW!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have any available units?
5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have?
Some of 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY offers parking.
Does 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have a pool?
No, 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville Apartments with BalconiesCentreville Apartments with Parking
Centreville Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia