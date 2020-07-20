3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse just minutes from Rt. 28 & 66. Surrounded by shopping and restaurants! 3rd bedroom is entire 3rd level w/ full bath. No pets, No smoking. $40 app fee per adult. **Vacant- GO SHOW!**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have any available units?
5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY have?
Some of 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5949 HAVENER HOUSE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.