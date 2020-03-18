OPEN SUNDAY 04/28 12:00-1:00PM. Charming TH with nuetral decor in popular Little Rocky Run community. Enjoy spacious deck overlooking private green space and mature trees. Eat in kitchen is freshly painted with white cabinets. Larger living room plus lower level rec room. Master BR + 2 additional BRs. 2 Full + 2 half baths. Huge storage area. EZ commuting options include nearby bus stop. 2 reserved parking spaces. Available immediately. No Pets. Property is professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5847 ROCKDALE CT have any available units?
5847 ROCKDALE CT doesn't have any available units at this time.