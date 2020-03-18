5847 ROCKDALE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

OPEN SUNDAY 04/28 12:00-1:00PM. Charming TH with nuetral decor in popular Little Rocky Run community. Enjoy spacious deck overlooking private green space and mature trees. Eat in kitchen is freshly painted with white cabinets. Larger living room plus lower level rec room. Master BR + 2 additional BRs. 2 Full + 2 half baths. Huge storage area. EZ commuting options include nearby bus stop. 2 reserved parking spaces. Available immediately. No Pets. Property is professionally managed.