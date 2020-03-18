All apartments in Centreville
5847 ROCKDALE CT

5847 Rockdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

5847 Rockdale Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN SUNDAY 04/28 12:00-1:00PM. Charming TH with nuetral decor in popular Little Rocky Run community. Enjoy spacious deck overlooking private green space and mature trees. Eat in kitchen is freshly painted with white cabinets. Larger living room plus lower level rec room. Master BR + 2 additional BRs. 2 Full + 2 half baths. Huge storage area. EZ commuting options include nearby bus stop. 2 reserved parking spaces. Available immediately. No Pets. Property is professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 ROCKDALE CT have any available units?
5847 ROCKDALE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5847 ROCKDALE CT have?
Some of 5847 ROCKDALE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 ROCKDALE CT currently offering any rent specials?
5847 ROCKDALE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 ROCKDALE CT pet-friendly?
No, 5847 ROCKDALE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5847 ROCKDALE CT offer parking?
Yes, 5847 ROCKDALE CT offers parking.
Does 5847 ROCKDALE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5847 ROCKDALE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 ROCKDALE CT have a pool?
No, 5847 ROCKDALE CT does not have a pool.
Does 5847 ROCKDALE CT have accessible units?
No, 5847 ROCKDALE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 ROCKDALE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5847 ROCKDALE CT has units with dishwashers.
