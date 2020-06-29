5834 ORCHARD HILL COURT

Amenities

Perfectly located 2 bedrooms, 2 bath ground floor condo. Home has been freshly painted, new blinds, rods, and curtains. Move-in Ready! Sewer, Trash, and Water are included along with 1 assigned and 1unassigned parking space, (lots of parking). Condo Association is currently installing brand new siding to all units. Enjoy this community with its beautiful scenic pond, located close to shopping and dining options. Condo amenities include exercise room, basketball courts, jogging paths, playgrounds and much more!