All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT

5823 Orchard Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5823 Orchard Hill Court, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Wonderful 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with private setting, balcony overlooking vast common area. Wood burning fireplace. Rent includes trash removal, water & sewer. Great community pool, professionally managed. Walk to shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT have any available units?
5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
How much is rent in Centreville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Centreville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT have?
Some of 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT has a pool.
Does 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120

Similar Pages

Centreville 1 BedroomsCentreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCentreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia