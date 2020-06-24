Wonderful 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with private setting, balcony overlooking vast common area. Wood burning fireplace. Rent includes trash removal, water & sewer. Great community pool, professionally managed. Walk to shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT have any available units?
5823 ORCHARD HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.