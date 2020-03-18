All apartments in Centreville
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:20 AM

5716 OSPREY COURT

5716 Osprey Court · No Longer Available
Location

5716 Osprey Court, Centreville, VA 20124

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 OSPREY COURT have any available units?
5716 OSPREY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
Is 5716 OSPREY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5716 OSPREY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 OSPREY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5716 OSPREY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5716 OSPREY COURT offer parking?
No, 5716 OSPREY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5716 OSPREY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 OSPREY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 OSPREY COURT have a pool?
No, 5716 OSPREY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5716 OSPREY COURT have accessible units?
No, 5716 OSPREY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 OSPREY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5716 OSPREY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5716 OSPREY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5716 OSPREY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
