Centreville, VA
5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:56 AM

5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT

5648 Chapel Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

5648 Chapel Run Court, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THIS IS A NICE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE,LOTS OF NEW THINGS, LIKE NEW SLIDING DOOR,APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. AND FULL BATH AND FULL BEDROOM IN BASEMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have any available units?
5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have?
Some of 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT offer parking?
No, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have a pool?
No, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have accessible units?
No, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
