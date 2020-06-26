Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Centreville
Find more places like 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Centreville, VA
/
5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:56 AM
1 of 50
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT
5648 Chapel Run Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centreville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
5648 Chapel Run Court, Centreville, VA 20120
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THIS IS A NICE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE,LOTS OF NEW THINGS, LIKE NEW SLIDING DOOR,APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. AND FULL BATH AND FULL BEDROOM IN BASEMENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have any available units?
5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
What amenities does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have?
Some of 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT offer parking?
No, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have a pool?
No, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have accessible units?
No, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5648 CHAPEL RUN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bent Tree
13630 Bent Tree Cir
Centreville, VA 20121
The Elms at Centreville
13840 Braddock Springs Rd
Centreville, VA 20121
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct
Centreville, VA 20120
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville, VA 20120
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl
Centreville, VA 20120
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr
Centreville, VA 20120
Lakeside Apartments
6221 Summer Pond Dr
Centreville, VA 20121
Similar Pages
Centreville 1 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms
Centreville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Centreville Apartments with Balcony
Centreville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
McNair, VA
Springfield, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia