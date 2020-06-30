Rent Calculator
Centreville, VA
5635 GOSLING DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2020
5635 GOSLING DRIVE
5635 Gosling Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5635 Gosling Drive, Centreville, VA 20124
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Bright and Fenced private end unit with huge deck and patio and 1 Ga. Large Shopping Mall, Costco, CVS, and Restaurants and a Theaters are close. Adjacent Rte 29 and 66. Must to see the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5635 GOSLING DRIVE have any available units?
5635 GOSLING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centreville, VA
.
What amenities does 5635 GOSLING DRIVE have?
Some of 5635 GOSLING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5635 GOSLING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5635 GOSLING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 GOSLING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5635 GOSLING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centreville
.
Does 5635 GOSLING DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5635 GOSLING DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5635 GOSLING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5635 GOSLING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 GOSLING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5635 GOSLING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5635 GOSLING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5635 GOSLING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 GOSLING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5635 GOSLING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 GOSLING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 GOSLING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
