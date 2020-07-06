All apartments in Centreville
5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:11 PM

5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N

5625 Sherborne Knls · No Longer Available
Location

5625 Sherborne Knls, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4 Bed Rooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Newly Remodeled Eat-In Kitchen, Table Space. Closed to Shopping Center, Great Restaurants, Main Centreville Library, Commuter lot with in two miles. About 10 miles to Dulles Airport and Vienna Metro Station. Dramatic living room with 9ft. ceilings on the main level. Dining Area, Formal/Separate Dining Room, Master Bath(s), Oversized soaking tub. Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Countertops, Wood Floors, 1 Fireplace(s), Gas/Propane, Mantel(s), Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Washer, Water Heater, Accessibility Features: None, Main Entrance Lock, Smoke Detector, Door Features: Insulated, Sliding Glass, Window Features: Bay/Bow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N have any available units?
5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N have?
Some of 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N currently offering any rent specials?
5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N pet-friendly?
No, 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N offer parking?
No, 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N does not offer parking.
Does 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N have a pool?
No, 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N does not have a pool.
Does 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N have accessible units?
No, 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N does not have units with air conditioning.

