5625 S SHERBORNE KNOLLS N.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

4 Bed Rooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Newly Remodeled Eat-In Kitchen, Table Space. Closed to Shopping Center, Great Restaurants, Main Centreville Library, Commuter lot with in two miles. About 10 miles to Dulles Airport and Vienna Metro Station. Dramatic living room with 9ft. ceilings on the main level. Dining Area, Formal/Separate Dining Room, Master Bath(s), Oversized soaking tub. Recessed Lighting, Upgraded Countertops, Wood Floors, 1 Fireplace(s), Gas/Propane, Mantel(s), Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Exhaust Fan, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Washer, Water Heater, Accessibility Features: None, Main Entrance Lock, Smoke Detector, Door Features: Insulated, Sliding Glass, Window Features: Bay/Bow