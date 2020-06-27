All apartments in Centreville
5603 LALOS STREET
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:49 AM

5603 LALOS STREET

5603 Lalos Street · No Longer Available
Location

5603 Lalos Street, Centreville, VA 20120

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Lovely 5br,3Ba home on quiet cul-de-sac. Hardwood flooring on main and upper lvl. Exterior freshly painted. Large yard with patio-great for entertaining. Kitchen with breakfast area. Large recreation room with bookshelves and gas fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 LALOS STREET have any available units?
5603 LALOS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5603 LALOS STREET have?
Some of 5603 LALOS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 LALOS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5603 LALOS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 LALOS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5603 LALOS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 5603 LALOS STREET offer parking?
No, 5603 LALOS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5603 LALOS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 LALOS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 LALOS STREET have a pool?
No, 5603 LALOS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5603 LALOS STREET have accessible units?
No, 5603 LALOS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 LALOS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5603 LALOS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5603 LALOS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5603 LALOS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
