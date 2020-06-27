Lovely 5br,3Ba home on quiet cul-de-sac. Hardwood flooring on main and upper lvl. Exterior freshly painted. Large yard with patio-great for entertaining. Kitchen with breakfast area. Large recreation room with bookshelves and gas fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5603 LALOS STREET have any available units?
5603 LALOS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 5603 LALOS STREET have?
Some of 5603 LALOS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 LALOS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5603 LALOS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.