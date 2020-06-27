5603 LALOS STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

Lovely 5br,3Ba home on quiet cul-de-sac. Hardwood flooring on main and upper lvl. Exterior freshly painted. Large yard with patio-great for entertaining. Kitchen with breakfast area. Large recreation room with bookshelves and gas fireplace.